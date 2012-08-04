Britain's Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh sprint to the finish during the final lap in the track cycling men's team pursuit gold final at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON Britain's Ed Clancy destroyed the opposition when he clocked the fastest time in the 250-metre flying to take the early lead in the Olympic omnium at the cycling velodrome on Saturday.

A day after winning the Olympic team pursuit with his British team mates in world-record time, Clancy rode his lap in 12.556 seconds, more than half a second faster than second-placed Shane Archbold of New Zealand.

Australian Glenn O'Shea was third.

The omnium is a test of all-round skills over two days in six disciplines: a flying lap, 30-km points race (20 km for women), elimination race, 4-km individual pursuit (3km), 15-km scratch race (10km) and one-kilometre (500m) time trial.

Points are added up depending on placing in each event and the rider with the lowest points score wins.

