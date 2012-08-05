Australia's Glenn O'Shea competes in the track cycling men's omnium 4km individual pursuit at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON Australia's Glenn O'Shea took the lead in the men's Omnium after the individual pursuit on Sunday but a handful of riders are within striking distance with two events to come.

Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen was quickest in the pursuit and stormed round the 4km distance in a scorching four minutes, 20.674 seconds to climb from fifth to third in the overall standings.

He is now two points behind O'Shea who clocked the third fastest pursuit time.

Britain's Ed Clancy is level with Hansen on 19 points overall after registering the second fastest pursuit time, but overnight leader Bryan Coquard dropped to fifth, after a disappointing 12th place finish.

The Omnium, a six-discipline event, concludes on Sunday with the 15km scratch race and the 1km time trial.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Michael Holden)