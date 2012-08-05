Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen (L) and Hong Kong's Choi Ki Ho (2nd L) compete in the track cycling men's omnium 30km points race at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen competes in the track cycling men's omnium 4km individual pursuit at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen skidded off the track in the men's omnium scratch race but got back on the saddle to cross the line in a three-way points tie for the overall lead with one event to come.

Hansen was joined at the top of the overall standings by Italy's Elia Viviani and France's Bryan Coquard on 25 points.

The scratch race was won by Canada's Zachary Bell with Coquard third and Viviani fifth.

Hansen collided with Britain's Ed Clancy early in the race but the rules allowed him five laps to get back on his bike and rejoin the 15km ride.

While he was getting back up to speed a breakaway group including Coquard and Viviani lapped the chasing pack but Hansen gave chase on his own to rejoin the leading group.

Germany's Roger Kluge finished fourth to move three points behind the leading trio in the standings while Clancy's hopes of winning another gold for the hosts were dented as he finished 10th to slip to fifth in the standings.

Australia's Glenn O'Shea, who was leading after four events, could only finish 14th which dropped him down to sixth overall.

The omnium, a six-discipline event, concludes on Sunday with a 1km time trial.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)