Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen celebrates after the track cycling men's omnium 1km time trial at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. Hansen finished second to in the time trial to win the omnium event. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen finished with a scorching time-trial to win the Olympic men's track cycling omnium event on Sunday.

Hansen was tied in a three-way points lead with France's Bryan Coquard, who claimed the silver, and Italy's Elia Viviani heading into the showdown event but he edged out all his gold-medal rivals in the decider to clinch the title.

His victory was all the more impressive after he suffered a nasty crash in the penultimate scratch race, skidding on the pine before getting back on his bike to finish strongly.

He ensured victory with a second place finish in the time-trial, with only Britain's Ed Clancy finishing ahead of him in the 1km dash.

Clancy's scintillating time-trial ensured he claimed the bronze, climbing from fifth to third in the final event.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tom Pilcher)