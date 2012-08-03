LONDON Olympic champions Britain set up a tantalising gold medal showdown with Australia in the men's team pursuit on Friday as both teams destroyed their first-round opponents.

The hosts, roared on by an ear-splitting crowd including Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, came within three tenths of a second of breaking their own world record despite easing off as they crossed the finishing line in their match-up with Denmark.

By the time the British team of Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh finished in three minutes 52.743 seconds, they were within striking distance of the Danes.

Australia were given a more testing workout by neighbours New Zealand, but still qualified comfortably for the final.

The psychological advantage, however, is firmly with the British, as the Australian quartet of Jack Bobridge, Glenn O'Shea, Rohan Dennis and Michael Hepburn, finished almost two seconds slower than the hosts in three minutes 54.317 seconds.

The gold-medal encounter will be a repeat of April's world championship final when Britain came out on top.

New Zealand and Russia will contest the bronze medal with the both finals set to get underway from 1659GMT.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)