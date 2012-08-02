Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LONDON Defending champions Britain avoided an embarrassing exit in the team sprint event before a re-start in the qualifying session earned them the fastest time at the Olympics on Thursday.
First man Philip Hindes, who seemed in trouble with his front wheel, crashed after a quarter of a lap in their qualifying match against Germany but Britain were allowed to re-start according to International Cycling Union (UCI) regulations.
Hindes this time took a cannonball start to perfectly launch Jason Kenny with quadruple Olympic champion Chris Hoy finishing it off in style in Olympic record time.
France clocked the second fastest time ahead of Australia and Russia, with world champions Germany taking a disappointing fifth place.
Germany face Russia in the first round for a place in the gold medal or bronze medal final.
Britain will take on Japan, France will face New Zealand and Australia meet China.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Ben Te'o will make his first international start after being named at outside centre for England in Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham, one of four changes to the team who beat Wales two weeks ago.
SAO PAULO The son of soccer great Pele has pledged to turn himself over to police after a court ruled he must serve almost 13 years of a 33-year drug-trafficking sentence, his lawyer told Reuters on Friday.