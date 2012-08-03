Britain's Victoria Pendleton celebrates after her track cycling women's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Team Britain briefly set a new world record of 32.526 seconds. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON Ear-splitting roars greeted Victoria Pendleton into the second round of the keirin at the Olympics as the Briton won her first-round heat on Friday.

Pendleton, who with Jessica Varnish was disqualified from the team sprint for an illegal changeover on Thursday, powered past arch-rival and world champion Anna Meares of Australia in the final straight.

The first massive cheers of the day were for Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins, who graced the capacity Velodrome with his presence.

Wiggins, Britain's most decorated Olympian after he won his seventh Games medal by claiming the time trial on Wednesday, was spotted applauding Pendleton, sporting a burgundy Fred Perry jacket on a white polo shirt.

The first two riders in each heat advance into the second round with the rest being sent to first-round repechages.

Russian Ekaterina Gnidenko and German Kristina Vogel, respectively second and third at the world championships in April, cruised into the second round.

China's Guo Shuang, who took silver in the team sprint on Thursday, and Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaite also went through.

The second round and the final will be held later on Friday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher)