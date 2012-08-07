Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Britain's Laura Trott claimed her second gold of the Olympics with victory in the women's track cycling omnium on Tuesday, piping Sarah Hammer of the United States to the title in a thrilling time-trial finale.
Hammer and Trott had been on level points at the end of the first day, with the 20-year-old Briton leading the overall standings thanks to her flying lap win.
But the American edged ahead with a scorching pursuit victory on Tuesday, before finishing a place ahead of Trott in the 10 kilometre scratch race to widen her overall lead to two points with only the time-trial to go.
Trott's win in the 500m time trial put her one point ahead of the American to snatch the gold.
Australia's Annette Edmondson, who won the scratch race, took the bronze.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.