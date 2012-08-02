Britain's Victoria Pendleton prepares to start her track cycling women's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON Hosts Britain were relegated from the women's cycling team sprint for an illegal change, organisers said on Thursday, as China set two world records on their way to the gold medal match.

British duo Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish would have been vying for gold but were disqualified in the first round after the commissaries' decision so Germany will now take on China for gold. Australia will battle Ukraine for bronze.

