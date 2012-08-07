Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Arch rivals Victoria Pendleton and Anna Meares will go head-to-head in a widely-anticipated Olympic women's track cycling sprint final after both eased through their semis on Tuesday.
Britain's Pendleton is targeting her second gold of the Games, having already triumphed in the keirin, in what is her career swansong.
Her rivalry with Australia's Meares stretches back six years and has been one of the most closely-fought velodrome battles.
World titleholder Pendleton is also the defending Olympic champion, having beaten Meares in the final in Beijing four years ago.
The Briton romped past Germany's Kristina Vogel 2-0 to move into the final while Meares dispatched China's Guo Shuang by the same score.
The first leg of the final is set to get underway at 1626 GMT, with the defeated semi-finalists also facing off for the bronze.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.