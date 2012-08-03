LONDON Britain shattered their own world record in the women's team pursuit as they laid down a gold-medal marker in the qualifying round on Friday.

The British trio of Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell scorched through the three kilometre distance in 3 minutes 15.669 seconds, shaving 0.051 off the time they set in Melbourne in April.

They will face Canada in their first round match on Saturday, with the winner going on to face either the United States or Australia in the gold-medal final.

In the inaugural running of this event in the Games, Canada and then the United States took it in turns to set Olympic records before the British team took to the track, backed by a raucous home crowd.

They quickly set about eating into the split times of the then leading U.S., before finishing almost four seconds clear of their nearest rival.

