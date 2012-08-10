Britain's Bradley Wiggins competes in the men's individual time trial cycling event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

LONDON Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins is set to ride in London next August when Britain stages a new one-day race for the world's top cyclists, city mayor Boris Johnson said on Friday.

The British capital will also stage a 100 mile (160 kilometre) ride for up to 20,000 cyclists the same day, an event modelled on the London marathon which has become a major part of the sporting calendar over the past three decades.

Britain is seeking to maintain the momentum from its success in hosting the Olympics and the country's dominance in cycling.

Wiggins won the Olympic time trial just 10 days after becoming the first Briton to claim the Tour de France, while Britain won a further seven track cycling golds.

"This is the moment for the great leap forward in cycling," said Johnson, who rode to the news conference in Westminster on his bike.

The events form part of a two-day cycling festival on August 3-4 next year that will begin with an invitation to cyclists of all ages to ride around an eight-mile loop into central London that will be closed to traffic.

Britain is hoping that world cycling's governing body will formally approve the elite race for around 160 riders next month. The race will start at the Olympic Park in East London and finish in the city centre.

More and more Britons are taking up cycling but Johnson said that only two percent of journeys in London were by bicycle, compared to 20 percent a century ago.

"I'm a Conservative, I believe in turning back the clock," he joked.

Cycling on London's crowded streets can still be dangerous and a 28-year-old was killed during the Games after he was hit by a bus carrying media just outside the Olympic Park.

The irrepressible Johnson, whose profile has soared during the Games, also said he had been "dragooned" into signing up for the marathon ride.

"100 miles on a bike has got to be a piece of cake, hasn't it?" he said, with a nervous laugh.

