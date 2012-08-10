Julien Absalon from France cycles to win third place at the men's cross country event at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Champery, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

LONDON With two Olympic titles behind him, French rider Julien Absalon can afford to be relaxed about Sunday's mountain bike event which concludes the cycling programme at the London Olympics.

"In Athens I was very young and it was the start of my dominance in the discipline. In Beijing I was the hot favourite and I had to face a lot of stress and expectations," the 2004 and 2008 champion told reporters.

"I've come here more relaxed, I've got more experience, I'm the only one to have already won two gold medals and this takes some pressure off me. One medal here would be just a bonus."

Four-time world champion Absalon will be the favourite on the tricky Hadleigh Farm course, along with World Cup winner Nino Schurter of Switzerland.

The two men won six of the seven World Cup events between them this season, with Absalon taking two.

"I'm not any more the only man to beat, like in Beijing. I think the big favourite this time is Nino Schurter, followed by (Czech world number two) Jaroslav Kulhavy and myself. I would say there are three favourites," said the 31-year-old, who led a French one-two ahead of Jean-Christophe Peraud in 2008.

This year, the race will be shorter than at previous Games, albeit much more intense.

"It's very difficult, there's not much place to recover, it's very technical and that's why I still have to work on it," said Absalon.

"We have to know perfectly where to put our wheels and what kind of speed to go at. It's very different from the previous Olympic Games as the sport has changed a lot."

In Athens, Absalon won in two hours 15 minutes; in Beijing it was four minutes under two hours. "Here the race lasts between one-and-a-half hours and one hour and 45 minutes, so it's much shorter. It's a much more condensed circuit," he said.

In Saturday's women's race, the 23-year-old Frenchwoman Julie Bresset will be looking to become the youngest female mountain bike Olympic medallist.

Bresset played down her chances even though she ended the season as world number three.

"In my opinion the big favourite is (Canada's) Catharine Prendel. She had three wins in the World Cup and she's the leader in the overall standings. Then we are five or six (who can aim for a podium finish)."

