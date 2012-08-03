Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Russian track rider Victoria Baranova failed a pre-Olympics dope test for testosterone and was sent home by her national federation, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday.
"It is the result of a test carried out by the IOC before the Games. She has admitted to taking a banned substance and was sent home two or three days ago," UCI spokesman Enrico Carpani told Reuters.
Baranova was due to take part in the keirin at the Olympics.
"We have been working closely with the IOC and we are very happy with this collaboration, which strengthens our fight against doping," Carpani added.
Baranova, 22, is ranked two in the world in keirin.
A former keirin world champion at junior level, Baranova was a possible medal contender at the London Games.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.