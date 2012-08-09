South Korea's Wang Ki-Chun fights with Nicholas Delpopolo of the U.S. (blue) during the men's -73kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Expulsions and exclusions so far at the London Olympics :

DRINK:

Aug 9 - The Belgian Olympic Committee sent track cyclist Gijs Van Hoecke home after pictures appeared in British newspapers of him looking drunk and being carried into a taxi after a night out in the city.

DRUGS:

Aug 6 - U.S. judo competitor Nick Delpopolo was expelled after testing positive for marijuana, which he blamed on unwittingly eating a "hash brownie" that had been baked with the drug.

-

Aug 4 - Russian cyclist Victoria Baranova was expelled from the London Games following a July 24 positive test for testosterone in Belarus. Colombian 400 metres runner Diego Palomeque Echevarria tested positive for performance-enhancing testosterone.

Brazilian rower Kissya Cataldo da Costa was sent home by her own federation for failing a pre-Games dope test for the blood-boosting EPO. Belarussian hammer thrower Ivan Tsikhan and Moroccan runner Amine Laalou were also ruled out for anti-doping rule violations.

-

July 29 - Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina was expelled for doping after testing positive on July 25 for the banned diuretic furosemide that can be used as a masking agent. St Kitts and Nevis sprinter Tameka Williams was withdrawn by her team after admitting to using a banned substance. She left the village and returned home.

-

July 28 - Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku was kicked out after testing positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol on July 23.

-

July 26 - Greece's world indoor high jump champion Dimitris Chondrokoukis withdrew after testing positive for stanozolol.

- -

OFFENSIVE TWEETS:

July 30 - Swiss football player Michel Morganella was expelled for tweeting a message that 'gravely insulted and violated' South Korea.

July 25 - Greece withdrew triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou from the Games after she sent a tweet slammed as racist.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; editing by Toby Davis)