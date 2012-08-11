Gold medallist David Boudia (L) of the U.S. poses with bronze medallist Tom Daley of Britain during the men's 10m platform victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

David Boudia of the U.S. dives during the men's 10m platform semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

LONDON David Boudia of the United States won gold in the men's individual 10 metre platform, diving's blue riband event, in a nailbiting final that went down to the last dive.

The American's score of 568.65 was enough to beat China's Qiu Bo, who looked distraught to get silver with 566.85, while British pin-up Tom Daley took bronze on 556.95.

Boudia's gold marks a renaissance for the U.S., who had not won an Olympic diving medal since 2000 but have also taken a silver and two bronze at London 2012.

Chinese teen sensation and world 10 metre champion Qiu Bo, who has dominated the event since 2010, was favourite for gold. Home favourite Daley, to ear-splitting cheers, found his groove on Saturday after a lacklustre showing in Friday's heats.

With Russia taking gold in the men's 3 metre springboard, Qiu Bo's silver means China have lost out on two of the eight golds they had been aiming for in London.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Ken Ferris)