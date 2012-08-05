China's Wu Minxia performs a dive during the women's 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. Wu won the gold medal in the event. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

LONDON Chinese diver Wu Minxia sealed her legacy on Sunday with a gold medal, bringing her all-time Olympic medal tally to six and equalling the record held by her one time partner Guo Jingjing.

Without missing a beat, Wu performed a polished series of dives, scoring 414 points and beating He Zi, with whom she won gold in the synchronised event last week, into silver on 379.2.

The bronze medal went to Laura Sanchez, giving Mexico its third diving medal of the Games.

It was the cruellest finish for Italy's Tania Cagnotto, who after finishing second in the semis hoped to win her first medal in four Olympics. Cagnotto scored 362.2 points, fractions behind Sanchez on 362.4.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)