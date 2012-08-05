China's Wu Minxia smiles after winning the gold medal during the women's 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Chinese diver Wu Minxia sealed her legacy on Sunday with a gold medal, bringing her all-time Olympic medal tally to six and equalling the record held by her one-time partner Guo Jingjing.

Without missing a beat, Wu performed a polished series of dives in the women's three-metre springboard final, scoring 414 points and beating He Zi, with whom she won gold in the synchronised event last week, into silver on 379.2.

China are on track to win all eight Olympic titles in London, with five out of five seemingly effortless golds at the diving pool so far.

Dominant China won all 10 gold medals on offer at last year's world championships in Shanghai and finished with seven in Beijing four years ago.

The bronze medal went to Laura Sanchez, giving Mexico its third diving medal of the Games.

"The Chinese are very strong, so it was always going to be a battle for bronze," said Sanchez to reporters.

But it was the cruellest of finishes for Italy's Tania Cagnotto, who scored 362.2 points, 0.2 behind Sanchez on 362.4.

Cagnotto, whose father Giorgio Cagnotto won four Olympic diving medals in the 1970s, has won multiple medals in world championships but has never stood on the podium in the four Olympics for which she has qualified.

Italian hopes were high for her after she finished second in the semi-finals, but a strong performance by Sanchez in the last three dives in Sunday's contest sunk her chances.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)