Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina was expelled from the London 2012 Olympics on Wednesday after her B sample also tested positive for the banned substance furosemide, the International Olympic Committee said.
Galiulina had been provisionally banned on July 29 after her urine sample had showed traces of the diuretic that can be used as a masking agent for other performance-enhancing drugs.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ossian Shine)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.