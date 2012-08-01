LONDON Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina was expelled from the London 2012 Olympics on Wednesday after her B sample also tested positive for the banned substance furosemide, the International Olympic Committee said.

Galiulina had been provisionally banned on July 29 after her urine sample had showed traces of the diuretic that can be used as a masking agent for other performance-enhancing drugs.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ossian Shine)