LONDON The Olympic flag was passed from London's mayor to the mayor of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, marking the handover of the custody of the Games during the closing ceremony of London 2012.

The flag, with its five interlocking rings, representing the coming together of the world's five inhabited continents, was handed from Boris Johnson to International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge and then to Rio's Eduardo Paes.

