Germany's Michael Jung, riding Sam, clears a fence during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Silver medalist William Fox-Pitt (L) of Britain, gold medalist Michael Jung (C) of Germany and bronze medalist Andrew Nicholson (R) of New Zealand pose during the prize ceremony for the Eventing World Championship at the World Equestrian Games in Lexington, Kentucky October 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Michael Jung of Germany riding La Biosthetique-Sam FBW celebrates after competing in the show jumping phase of the Eventing World Championship at the World Equestrian Games in Lexington, Kentucky October 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Michael Jung of Germany riding La Biosthetique-Sam FBW competes in the show jumping phase of the Eventing World Championship at the World Equestrian Games in Lexington, Kentucky, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Michael Jung of Germany riding La Biosthetique FBW competes in the showjumping phase of the Eventing World Championship at the World Equestrian Games in Lexington, Kentucky October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Silver medallist William Fox-Pitt of Britain (L), gold medallist Michael Jung of Germany (C) and bronze medallist Andrew Nicholson of New Zealand (R) celebrate during the medal ceremonies for the Eventing World Championship at the World Equestrian Games in Lexington, Kentucky, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Michael Jung of Germany rides Sam during the equestrian Eventing Individual Dressage Day 2 in the Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Germany's Michael Jung rides Sam as he competes in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Germany's Michael Jung rides Sam as he competes in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Germany's Michael Jung rides his horse Sam during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON Germany's Michael Jung rode a controlled and flawless final round of jumping to take individual Olympic gold in equestrian eventing while team mate Sandra Auffarth nabbed the bronze.

Sara Algotsson Ostholt took the silver after an outstanding Olympic showing. The Swede lay in gold medal position entering the close contest but a knock-down on the last fence dropped her behind reigning world and European champion Jung.

Earlier, Germany took team eventing gold in the multi-discipline event which tests horses and riders in dressage, cross-country and jumping.

Britain's Mary King and Kristina Cook were third and fourth respectively going into the individual, but each had a pair of rails down, knocking them out of contention.

King finished in fifth place, Cook in sixth.

Their royal team mate Zara Phillips, who drew a packed crowd and a huge number of journalists to Greenwich Park on Tuesday, fared better. A confident clear round vaulted her into eighth place from 14th going in.

(Reporting by Sarah Edmonds, editing by Ed Osmond)