Gold medallists Britain's Carl Hester, Laura Bechtolsheimer and Charlotte Dujardin (L-R) hold up their bouquets during the equestrian dressage team victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON Britain's Charlotte Dujardin won Olympic gold in individual dressage on Valegro after a freestyle that celebrated British classics Pomp and Circumstance and Land of Hope and Glory.

She set a new Olympic record for the freestyle with her preliminary mark of 90.089 percent.

Adelinde Cornelissen of the Netherlands took silver while Britain's Laura Bechtolsheimer turned in what she called her best ride of the Games to win the bronze.

(This version of the story has been corrected to fix headline)

(Reporting by Sarah Edmonds)