Britain's Nick Skelton rides Big Star during the equestrian individual jumping second qualifier in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON Britain won team show jumping gold on Monday after a tie-breaking jump-off with the Dutch that followed a tough second round.

Britain produced three clear rounds in the jump-off, led off by veteran and hot individual gold prospect Nick Skelton, who has yet to have a fence down in three days of competition.

Saudi Arabia, anchored by Prince Abdullah al Saud, took the bronze medal with a score of 13 faults, finishing ahead of stalwarts Switzerland and Sweden and defending Olympic team champions the United States.

(Reporting by Sarah Edmonds, editing by Alan Baldwin)