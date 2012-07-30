Britain's Zara Phillips competes in the Eventing Individual Dressage equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Royal Olympian Zara Phillips rode a strong cross country course in the second phase of the Olympic eventing competition on Monday, putting Britain in a good position for a medal.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter did well to finish within the time allowed with no faults, particularly after her horse lost its front shoes on a course so slippery that seven riders had fallen off.

With around half the field having ridden, Phillips was in fifth place overall, one of only five riders to complete the course inside the 10 minutes three seconds allowed.

"It's so slippery out there with the hills and the turns," she said. "It's hard work."

Losing shoes can make it more difficult to ride quick turns on grass but Phillips praised her mount, High Kingdom.

"It's the type of horse he is. He's quick and turns well, and he handles it really well."

Some riders who completed the Greenwich Park course said they had taken the precaution of screwing in extra large studs to give them better traction on the 5.7-km course of 28 obstacles.

Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and his brother Prince Harry and were among several senior royals on hand to cheer Zara on.

Phillips's mother, Princess Anne, also represented Britain in eventing at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

