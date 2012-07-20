Los Angeles Lakers' Pau Gasol of Spain reacts during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semi-finals against Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

MADRID Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol has been chosen to replace Rafa Nadal as the country's flag bearer at the opening ceremony for the London Games, the country's Olympic federation said on Friday.

Nadal, the gold medal holder in the men's singles from Beijing, was forced to pull out of the Games on Thursday after failing to recover from a knee problem.

Los Angeles Lakers centre Gasol is one of the country's most recognised sportsmen and helped Spain win silver in Beijing four years ago, when they lost in the final to the United States.

Sailing duo Iker Martinez and Xabi Fernandez had been in the running as well but they ruled themselves out so not to upset preparations for the July 27-August 12 Games.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Mark Meadows)