Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Venezuela's Ruben Limardo Gascon broke his country's 44-year gold medal drought on Wednesday when he defeated Norway's Bartosz Piasecki 15-10 in the men's epee competition for the nation's first fencing medal.
Piasecki's silver was also a first fencing medal for Norway.
The men's field was upended early in the day after Estonian world number one Nikolai Novosjolov was defeated by Seth Kelsey of the United States while the Baltic nation's prime minister Andrus Ansip looked on.
Kelsey took fourth, losing the bronze medal match to South Korea's Jung Jinsun by a single touch.
Limardo Gascon's medal is the first of these Games for Venezuela.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.