China's Lei Sheng (L) reacts during his men's individual foil semifinal fencing match against Italy's Andrea Baldini at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

LONDON China's Lei Sheng beat back a surging Alaaeldin Abouelkassem of Egypt to win Olympic gold in the men's individual foil on Tuesday.

Lei forged into an early 6-2 lead but Abouelkassem hit back, launching fearless attacks that used his height as an advantage before the Chinese, eighth at the 2008 Games, regained momentum to win 15-13.

Abouelkassem had beaten former world champions Andrea Baldini of Italy and Peter Joppich of Germany to reach the semi-final stage, the first African to do so.

It was the first men's individual Olympic foil without a European nation represented in the top three since 1900 when France swept the table.

(Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by Justin Palmer)