Hungary's Aron Szilagyi (L) hugs Russia's Nikolay Kovalev after defeating him at their men's sabre individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON Hungary's Aron Szilagyi beat Italy's Diego Occhiuzzi to win gold in the men's individual sabre by a score of 15-8 on Saturday, the same outcome between the two countries as when London hosted the 1948 Olympics.

Fifth seed Szilagyi took a commanding 7-0 lead before the end of the first period of regulation and never looked back. A silver for Occhiuzzi, seeded 14, was an unexpected triumph for the 31-year-old from Napoli.

In 1948, Hungarian fencing giant Aladar Gerevich beat Italian Vincenzo Pinton. Gerevich has a record haul of gold medals for a fencer.

(Reporting By Daniel Bases)