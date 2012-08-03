Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Surprise package South Korea won their first ever Olympic team gold in men's sabre by beating Romania 45-26 on Friday with the silver medal winners also having unexpectedly reached the final.
Having finished no better than ninth in the last three world championships, South Korea fenced with confidence, dethroning three European powerhouses on their way to gold.
It is their second fencing team medal at the London Games, after they won bronze in the women's foil on Thursday.
South Korea, led by world number three Gu Bongil, had previously defeated Germany 45-38, taking down world No. 1 Nicolas Limbach.
Next up were Italy, led by reigning world champion Aldo Montano, who were dispatched 45-37. South Korea now trail the Italian 6-5 in the overall fencing medals count.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.