(L-R) South Korea's Bongil Gu, Eunseok Oh and Woo Young Won celebrate with their national flag winning at the end of their men's sabre team gold medal fencing competition against Romania at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON Surprise package South Korea won their first ever Olympic team gold in men's sabre by beating Romania 45-26 on Friday with the silver medal winners also having unexpectedly reached the final.

Having finished no better than ninth in the last three world championships, South Korea fenced with confidence, dethroning three European powerhouses on their way to gold.

It is their second fencing team medal at the London Games, after they won bronze in the women's foil on Thursday.

South Korea, led by world number three Gu Bongil, had previously defeated Germany 45-38, taking down world No. 1 Nicolas Limbach.

Next up were Italy, led by reigning world champion Aldo Montano, who were dispatched 45-37. South Korea now trail the Italian 6-5 in the overall fencing medals count.

(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Ken Ferris)