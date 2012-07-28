Lee Kiefer (front) of the U.S. competes against Italy's Arianna Errigo during their women's Individual Foil quarterfinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy's Arianna Errigo (L) celebrates defeating Lee Kiefer of the U.S. during their women's Individual Foil quarterfinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON Italy's Arianna Errigo slayed the queen of the Olympic piste on Saturday, taking down three-time gold medallist and teammate Valentina Vezzali in a semi-final bout punctuated with tactical footwork, shaking fists and primal screams.

Errigo, who is contesting her first Olympics, won silver and bronze in the 2010 and 2009 world championships, respectively.

She will now face her other teammate, Elisa Di Francisca, who earlier beat South Korea's Nam Hyun Hee in the other semi-final bout at London's ExCel Centre.

Vezzali, the most decorated female fencer in history, carried Italy's flag into the Olympic stadium at the opening ceremony on Friday.

The defeat means she will either win bronze or nothing for the first time in her Olympic career, which at 38, spans the past five Olympiads.

(Reporting by Daniel Bases; editing by Jason Neely)