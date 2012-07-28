Italy's Valentina Vezzali reacts after defeating South Korea's Nam Hyun Hee (not pictured) during their women's Individual Foil bronze medal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy's Valentina Vezzali (R) celebrates defeating South Korea's Nam Hyun Hee during their women's Individual Foil bronze medal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

LONDON Italy's Elisa Di Francisca won the Olympic gold medal in the women's fencing individual foil at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Di Francisca beat Italy's Arianna Errigo 12-11 at ExCeL in London to win the country's second gold medal and fifth medal of the games.

Italy now have five medals at the games.

Results Table

Elisa Di Francisca (Italy) beat Arianna Errigo (Italy) 12-11