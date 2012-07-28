Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Italy's Elisa Di Francisca won the Olympic gold medal in the women's fencing individual foil at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Di Francisca beat Italy's Arianna Errigo 12-11 at ExCeL in London to win the country's second gold medal and fifth medal of the games.
Italy now have five medals at the games.
Results Table
Elisa Di Francisca (Italy) beat Arianna Errigo (Italy) 12-11
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.