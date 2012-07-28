Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Italy's Elisa Di Francisca beat teammate Arriana Errigo in sudden death to claim her first Olympics gold medal in women's individual foil with a score of 12 to 11 on Saturday.
Italy made a clean sweep of the medals stand as Valentina Vezzali, fencing's greatest female competitor, fought back from a deficit to claim the bronze by beating South Korea's Nam Hyun Hee.
Di Francisca was world champion in 2010 and took silver to Vezzali in 2011.
Italian fans enjoyed the rare medals sweep by waving flags and broke into cheers and chants throughout the finals.
Vezzali, who was defeated earlier by Errigo 15-12, was Italy's flag carrier at Friday's opening ceremony.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; editing by Jason Neely)
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.