Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON American Mariel Zagunis's bid for a third women's sabre Olympic gold was ended by a 15-13 semi-final defeat by South Korea's Kim Jiyeon on Wednesday.
Zagunis, the flag-bearer for the United States at the opening ceremony, held a commanding 8-2 lead and then a 12-5 advantage, but grew tentative as the bout progressed.
Zagunis, 27, won the inaugural gold in Athens in 2004 after entering the Games at the last minute, and repeated her triumph in Beijing four years later.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.