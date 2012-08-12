Olympic Games chief Sebastian Coe reacts during a news conference in the Olympic Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON London 2012 chairman Seb Coe will serve as Prime Minister David Cameron's Olympic legacy ambassador after the Games finish on Sunday, the British government said.

Coe, a former Conservative parliamentarian as well as a double Olympic gold medallist and vice-president of athletics' world governing body, will advise Cameron on how best to secure the long-term benefits of hosting the Games.

Coe will focus particularly on the economic and business benefits.

"Seb Coe has done a brilliant job delivering the best Games ever. Now I want him to help me deliver the best Olympic legacy ever," Cameron said in a statement.

"Legacy has been built into the DNA of London 2012 from the very beginning thanks to Seb. I'm delighted that (IOC president) Jacques Rogge described our legacy plans as a blueprint for future Games hosts.

"I am determined to make the most of the economic opportunities on offer from hosting the Games - making sure that we turn these Games into gold for Britain."

Coe told reporters he had no hesitation in saying "yes" to the prime minister's request.

"It's very important that we really are able to leverage every ounce, whether it is economic, whether it is social, and of course whether it is sporting as well," he said.

The British government has targeted 13 billion pounds ($20.40 billion) of economic benefit as a result of hosting the Olympics. Britain has enjoyed its best Games medal haul since 1908 and is basking in global appreciation of a successful Olympics.

Coe's role will see him act as a roving global ambassador to help win new trade and investment deals for British businesses as well as advising Cameron on ways to ensure that legacy plans are put into action.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin. Additional reporting by Avril Ormsby; editing by Mark Meadows and Ed Osmond)