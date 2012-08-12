LONDON Some have had Olympic medals hung around their necks, others have been dressed up in British colours and one even had a television specially installed so he could watch the women's boxing.

London 2012 has hardly been a dog's life for the pets of British medal winners.

Nicola Adams, the first woman to win boxing gold, left her Doberman Dexter in kennels while she competed but made sure he had a television to watch so he would not feel left out.

Tennis champion Andy Murray's two border terriers Maggie May and Rusty were photographed wearing his gold and silver medals. The pictures were put on Maggie May's Twitter page for her 13,000 followers.

Ed McKeever, winner of kayak gold, joined in the fun on Sunday when asked at a news conference whether he owned one of the scarves being sold to raise funds for the British Olympic Association.

"My girlfriend dressed my dog in it," he confessed.

