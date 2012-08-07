Britain's Jason Kenny (red helmet) celebrates defeating France's Gregory Bauge during the track cycling men's sprint gold finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. Kenny won 2 runs to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Britain's silver medallist Victoria Pendleton bows to the crowd after the victory ceremony for the track cycling women's sprint event at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. Pendleton has said she will retire after the London Olympics. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Britain's gold medallist Chris Hoy (C) leads the track cycling men's keirin finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A young spectator looks on during the equestrian individual jumping third qualifier in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON Britain's most successful Olympic team in more than a century will parade on open-topped buses through London next month on the day after the closing ceremony for the Paralympics.

A spokesman for the British Olympic Association (BOA) said the details of the celebration on September 10 had yet to be decided.

"We've not finalised the route yet," he said.

"It will be a parade of both Olympic and Paralympic athletes and we're working with the Mayor's office, Transport for London, the park authorities and various boroughs."

Britain has so far won 22 golds and 47 medals in total, the host nation's best haul since 1908.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)