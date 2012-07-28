Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON China's Kai Zou topped the Olympic men's gymnastics floor exercise qualification at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with 15.833 points at North Greenwich Arena in London, qualifying for the next round. Results Table
1. Kai Zou (China) 15.833 Q points 2. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 15.766 Q 3. Flavius Koczi (Romania) 15.666 Q 4. Jacob Dalton (U.S.) 15.633 Q 4. Alexander Shatilov (Israel) 15.633 Q 6. Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda (Chile)15.533 Q 7. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 15.433 Q 8. Denis Ablyazin (Russia) 15.433 Q 9. Ryohei Kato (Japan) 15.433 10. Gael da Silva (France) 15.400 11. Kristian Thomas (Britain) 15.366 12. Samuel Mikulak (U.S.) 15.366 13. Fabian Gonzalez (Spain) 15.266 14. Max Whitlock (Britain) 15.266 15. Daniel Purvis (Britain) 15.200 16. John Orozco (U.S.) 15.166 17. Fabian Hambuchen (Germany) 15.133 18. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 15.100 19. Danell Leyva (U.S.) 15.100 20. Oleg Stepko (Ukraine) 15.033 21. Oleh Verniaiev (Ukraine) 15.033 22. Vlad Bogdan Cotuna (Romania) 15.016 23. Javier Gomez Fuertes (Spain) 14.833 24. Enrico Pozzo (Italy) 14.766 25. Claudio Capelli (Switzerland) 14.766 26. Philipp Boy (Germany) 14.766 27. Kim Soo Myun (South Korea) 14.766 28. Sam Oldham (Britain) 14.700 29. Cristian Ioan Bataga (Romania) 14.666 29. Quazi Syque Caesar (Bangladesh) 14.666
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.