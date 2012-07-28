Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON The Netherlands' Epke Zonderland won the Olympic men's Gymnastics horizontal bar qualification at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with 15.966 points at North Greenwich Arena in London, qualifying for the next round.
Results Table
1. Epke Zonderland (Netherlands) 15.966 Q points 2. Chenglong Zhang (China) 15.933 Q 3. Danell Leyva (U.S.) 15.866 Q 4. Fabian Hambuechen (Germany) 15.633 Q 5. Jonathan Horton (U.S.) 15.566 Q 6. Emin Garibov (Russia) 15.566 Q 7. Kai Zou (China) 15.533 Q 8. Kim Jihoon (South Korea) 15.500 Q 9. Kristian Thomas (Britain) 15.366 10. John Orozco (U.S.) 15.266 11. Sam Oldham (Britain) 15.100 12. Alexander Shatilov (Israel) 15.000 13. Fabian Gonzalez (Spain) 15.000 14. Zhe Feng (China) 15.000 15. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 15.000 16. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 15.000 17. Gael Da Silva (France) 14.966 18. Weiyang Guo (China) 14.933 19. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 14.866 20. Hamilton Sabot (France) 14.866 21. Vitalii Nakonechnyi (Ukraine) 14.800 22. Claudio Capelli (Switzerland) 14.766 23. Daniel Purvis (Britain) 14.733 24. Roman Kulesza (Poland) 14.733 25. Mykola Kuksenkov (Ukraine) 14.666 26. Sebastian Krimmer (Germany) 14.600 27. Javier Gomez (Spain) 14.533 28. Sergio Sasaki (Brazil) 14.533 29. Enrico Pozzo (Italy) 14.500 30. Kazuhito Tanaka (Japan) 14.400
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.