Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Britain's Louis Smith won the Olympic men's Gymnastics pommel horse qualification at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with 15.800 points at North Greenwich Arena in London, qualifying for the next round.
Results Table
1. Louis Smith (Britain) 15.800 Q points 2. Cyril Tommasone (France) 15.333 Q 3. Vid Hidvegi (Hungary) 15.100 Q 4. Alberto Busnari (Italy) 15.058 Q 5. Krisztian Berki (Hungary) 15.033 Q 6. Vitalii Nakonechnyi (Ukraine) 14.933 Q 7. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 14.900 Q 8. Max Whitlock (Britain) 14.900 Q 9. Mykola Kuksenkov (Ukraine) 14.900 10. Danell Leyva (U.S.) 14.866 11. Sebastian Krimmer (Germany) 14.833 12. John Orozco (U.S.) 14.766 13. Fabian Gonzalez (Spain) 14.733 14. Yibing Chen (China) 14.466 15. Koji Yamamuro (Japan) 14.400 16. Oleg Stepko (Ukraine) 14.400 17. Rokas Guscinas (Lithuania) 14.366 18. Oleh Vernyayev (Ukraine) 14.366 19. Igor Pakhomenko (Russia) 14.333 20. Samuel Mikulak (U.S.) 14.333 21. Philipp Boy (Germany) 14.333 21. Ryohei Kato (Japan) 14.333 23. Emin Garibov (Russia) 14.233 24. Dmitrijs Trefilovs (Latvia) 14.233 25. Kristian Thomas (Britain) 14.133 26. Claudio Capelli (Switzerland) 14.133 27. Alexander Shatilov (Israel) 14.133 28. Fabian Hambuechen (Germany) 14.100 29. Sergio Sasaki (Brazil) 14.033 30. Hamilton Sabot (France) 14.033
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.