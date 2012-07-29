Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. competes in the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LONDON The United States set the early pace in the women's gymnastics team event at the Olympics on Sunday but their top name, world all-around champion Jordyn Wieber, failed to make the individual final in a shock result.

Wieber, one of the biggest medal favourites coming into the Games, finished behind team mates Alexandra Raisman and Gabby Douglas in the all-around standings, meaning she has no hope of getting one of the nation's two places in Thursday's fight for the individual title.

