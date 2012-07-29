Midfielder Lallana signs new long-term deal with Liverpool
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON The United States set the early pace in the women's gymnastics team event at the Olympics on Sunday but their top name, world all-around champion Jordyn Wieber, failed to make the individual final in a shock result.
Wieber, one of the biggest medal favourites coming into the Games, finished behind team mates Alexandra Raisman and Gabby Douglas in the all-around standings, meaning she has no hope of getting one of the nation's two places in Thursday's fight for the individual title.
(Reporting by Clare Fallon, Editing by Ed Osmond)
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON For all their youthful exuberance and attacking ambition, Scotland's inexperience at the scrum - a rich seam of points in northern hemisphere international rugby - is holding them back from being Six Nations title contenders.
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.