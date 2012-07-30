Zou Kai of China competes in the vault during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON China's gymnasts stormed to the men's team gold on Monday while Japan lodged a last-gasp appeal to walk away with silver ahead of Britain on a dramatic day at the North Greenwich Arena.

Two days after finishing a lowly sixth in qualifying, China pulled themselves together to retain their title with a score of 275.997.

Japan were trailing in second place going into the final rotation but appeared to have dropped out of the medals when Kohei Uchimura completed a messy dismount from the pommel horse to draw a low score from the judges.

That sparked jubilant celebrations among the British fans as it showed they had finished second with Ukraine third.

But Japan lodged an appeal against triple world all-around champion Uchimura's pommel horse score and, after a delay of 15 minutes, the judges revised his score to lift the Asian nation back into second.

The home fans booed the result as Britain were pushed back into third but despite the demotion they still picked up their first men's team medal for a century.

