Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON China's Dong Dong bounced to Olympic gold on Friday at the men's trampoline event of the gymnastics with an overall score of 62.990, leaping past Russia's Dmitry Ushakov, who took silver.
The 23-year-old Dong swapped places with fellow countrymen Chunlong Lu, who took gold in Beijing four years ago and is only five days older than Dong.
As he came to the close of his 10-move final routine, Dong shouted out, the crowd erupted in cheers and he left the trampoline exhausted with his arms around his coach.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.