Dong Dong of China celebrates with his gold medal at the men's gymnastics trampoline final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON China's Dong Dong bounced to Olympic gold on Friday at the men's trampoline event of the gymnastics with an overall score of 62.990, leaping past Russia's Dmitry Ushakov, who took silver.

The 23-year-old Dong swapped places with fellow countrymen Chunlong Lu, who took gold in Beijing four years ago and is only five days older than Dong.

As he came to the close of his 10-move final routine, Dong shouted out, the crowd erupted in cheers and he left the trampoline exhausted with his arms around his coach.

