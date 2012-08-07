Norway's Linn-Kristin Koren celebrates a goal against Brazil in their women's handball quarterfinals match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON Olympic women's handball champions Norway produced a stirring second-half fight back against Brazil to win their quarter-final 21-19 on Tuesday.

The reigning world, European and Olympic champions trailed Brazil 13-9 at halftime but swept past the South Americans to set up a semi-final against South Korea or Russia on Thursday.

In the day's second quarter-final Spain beat Croatia 25-22 to move into the last four for the first time, where they will face France or debutants Montenegro (1930 GMT).

Beijing 2008 runners-up Russia play bronze medallists South Korea for the other spot in the semi-finals (1600 GMT).

Norway fell behind 15-9 early in the second half and only got their noses in front again with just under seven minutes left on the clock, Linn-Kristin Riegelhuth Koren firing the Scandinavians ahead.

Brazil hit straight back but Camilla Herrem weaved in from the left flank around goalkeeper Chana Masson to fire the ball into an empty net, restoring Norway's lead at 20-19 before Koren scored the final goal.

Coach Thorir Hergeirsson said it was important for him to remain calm throughout.

"If the coach gets stressed the players get stressed," the Icelander said. "We know if we find our concept we are hard to beat."

Norway had been lacklustre in the group stage but came alive in the knockout format, where the friendly knuckle-touching of the preliminary matches was forgotten and players regularly grappled with each other.

"The players have been a little bit stressed with all the expectations, though that's normal. We have not been on the gas but on the brake," said Hergeirsson.

Counterpart Morten Soubak was left regretting a 10-minute period in the second half when Brazil, within sight of a first Olympic handball medal, went without scoring.

"We have very experienced players. It was the fact we could not organise our attack to get through the defence," the Dane said.

Following the tears and drama of the frantic first quarter-final, calm was restored in a relatively straightforward win for Spain where the Croatian women's first Olympics came to a end.

Elisabeth Pinedo Saenz top scored with seven goals and was a picture of joy as she walked back to the changing rooms.

"I can't believe it. I'm still taking it all in," she told Reuters. "We'll do whatever we can to get a medal."

Coach Jorge Duenas de Galarza was more concerned that his players rest so they can improve in attack with two huge games on the horizon.

"We got a bit stuck in attack. The players are tired after recent games so the most important thing is to recover physically," he added.

