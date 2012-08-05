LONDON Brazil will face reigning Olympic women's handball champions Norway in the quarter-finals after finishing top of Group A on Sunday having survived a late rally to beat Angola 29-26.
Norway, who are also world and European champions, rounded off a lacklustre group stage campaign by suffering a 25-20 loss to Spain in the penultimate qualifying encounter of the Games.
Group B winners France, still unbeaten, will play debutants Montenegro in the last eight while Beijing runners-up Russia face 2008 bronze medallists South Korea and Spain meet Croatia.
The quarter-finals will be contested on Tuesday.
