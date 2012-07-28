Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Cries of "Allez les bleus" filled the Copper Box on Sunday as France rounded off the first day of Olympic competition with a shock 24-23 defeat of holders Norway.
Olympic, world and European champions Norway were undone by a series of long-range strikes from Mariama Signate in the first half, Alexandra Lacrabere taking over in the second period to close out the victory.
2008 Olympic bronze medallists South Korea top Group B following a 31-27 win over Spain with three-times champions Denmark also on two points after their 21-18 defeat of neighbours Sweden. France lie third on two points.
Gold medal contenders Russia fared better than Norway in their opening match with a 30-27 win over Angola to sit second in Group A.
The Beijing silver medallists were never really threatened despite Angola levelling in the second half while hosts Britain plunged to a dismal opening 31-19 loss against fellow debutants Montenegro and Brazil beat Croatia by a solitary point.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.