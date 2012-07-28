France's players (R) celebrate after defeating Norway in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON Cries of "Allez les bleus" filled the Copper Box on Sunday as France rounded off the first day of Olympic competition with a shock 24-23 defeat of holders Norway.

Olympic, world and European champions Norway were undone by a series of long-range strikes from Mariama Signate in the first half, Alexandra Lacrabere taking over in the second period to close out the victory.

2008 Olympic bronze medallists South Korea top Group B following a 31-27 win over Spain with three-times champions Denmark also on two points after their 21-18 defeat of neighbours Sweden. France lie third on two points.

Gold medal contenders Russia fared better than Norway in their opening match with a 30-27 win over Angola to sit second in Group A.

The Beijing silver medallists were never really threatened despite Angola levelling in the second half while hosts Britain plunged to a dismal opening 31-19 loss against fellow debutants Montenegro and Brazil beat Croatia by a solitary point.

