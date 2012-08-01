Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Australia beat Spain 5-0 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
Australia leads the Pool A round with 6 points. Britain is currently second with 3 points and Pakistan is third with 1 point.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.