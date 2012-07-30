LONDON Santi Freixa, the captain of the Spanish men's hockey team, and Britain's captain Kate Walsh both broke a bone in their team's first matches of this tournament, but while the Spaniard is out for the rest of the Games, Walsh may battle on.

During Spain's preliminary march against Pakistan on Monday, a 1-1 tie, Freixa sustained a blow to the left arm. After being treated off the pitch, he returned but mostly clutched his stick with only his right hand.

"Although he was initially able to continue playing, tests later confirmed he suffered a fracture... which means he is out of the Olympic Games," the Spanish hockey federation said in a statement later on Monday.

Freixa's injury deals a serious blow to the Spanish campaign as the forward was a key pillar in the Spanish team that won silver in Beijing in 2008 and also played in Athens in 2004.

He already missed the 2009 Champions Trophy and 2010 World Cup due to a knee injury.

Walsh may be luckier as her campaign for the title may not yet be over despite a broken jaw.

With four minutes to go in Britain's 4-0 victory over Japan on Sunday evening, Walsh was hit in the face by a stick during a tackle and left the field clutching an ice pack. She had surgery early on Monday.

"The injury itself is not expected to prevent Walsh from playing hockey," Team GB said in a statement, adding that her recovery would be closely monitored to see whether she could play.

(Editing by Ossian Shine)