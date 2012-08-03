India's flag bearer Sushil Kumar holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW DELHI The woman who gatecrashed India's parade at the Olympic opening ceremony apologised on Friday for her "error of judgement" and said she did not breach security at the London Games.

Madhura Nagendra, identified as a Bangalore student by local media, irked Indian officials in London by her unauthorised presence alongside flag-bearing wrestler Sushil Kumar.

London 2012 chief Sebastian Coe confirmed her as a cast member and said she had been "slightly over excited".

"In an error of judgement I resulted in walking with the Indian contingent," Nagendra told reporters in Bangalore.

"Of course I have realised my mistake...I have not breached security which was stated earlier in the media. I have not trespassed, I have not gatecrashed.

"I'm part of the casting committee. Yes, I have hurt the sentiment of my people. I understand it was a mistake and I apologise for the same," she added.

Television pictures and photographs from last Friday's ceremony showed Nagendra walking in the Olympic Stadium dressed in red and blue in complete contrast to the Indian contingent's female members who were wearing yellow saris and blue blazers.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Clare Fallon)