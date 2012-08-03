Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON France's Teddy Riner won the men's Olympic heavyweight judo title to deafening roars from a huge French contingent in the crowd on Friday, cementing his status as the best judoka in the world.
He comfortably beat Russia's Alexander Mikhaylin in the final after proving far superior to the rest of the opposition throughout.
The gold medal adds to the 23-year-old's five individual world titles and the bronze he took in Beijing four years ago. It was also the second gold for France on the tatami (judo mat) in London.
The experienced German Andreas Toelzer beat Ihar Makarau of Belarus to take bronze.
Brazil's Rafael Silva took the other bronze beating South Korea's Kim Sung-min.
(Reporting by Michael Holden)
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.